Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent on white Hyundai

(NewsNation) — Idaho police are asking the public for help in locating a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the University of Idaho murder scene.

The license plate is currently unknown, but investigators believe the occupant, or occupants, of the car may have “critical information to share regarding this case.”

“Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders,” police said in the release.

Former FBI special agent Tracy Walder said this new information could be significant to the investigation into the killings of the four University of Idaho students who were killed: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

“I think having it narrowed down to this vehicle at this time in that particular area, is very significant,” Walder explained on “Morning in America.”

She explained that with today’s pop culture, the public expects for cases to be solved nearly instantly, but that isn’t the reality of investigations.

Walder said that if she was involved in the case, she would go back and re-interview people a lot of times, even those who had been previously cleared.

“I think as evidence emerges, like this white Hyundai, they (investigators) might go back and start to re-interview some of those people that they have cleared. So I think that’s probably what they’re doing next,” Walder said.

NewsNation’s Liz Jassin contributed to this report.