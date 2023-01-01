Accused Idaho killer was studying under serial killer expert

(NewsNation) — Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger previously studied under an academic who is a serial killer expert.

Kohberger, who was a graduate student at Washington State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at the time of the killings, also studied criminology during his time at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa.

It was there that he studied under Dr. Katherine Ramsland, a forensic psychologist who has spent decades researching serial killers and mass murderers. She appeared on NewsNation in October to discuss the Delphi case.

She is known for having developed a close relationship with the serial killer Dennis Rader, more commonly known as BTK.

In an exclusive interview, Rader’s daughter, Kerri Rawson, spoke to NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

“It’s hard to be the kid of this guy and live with this,” she said, choking back tears. “You know? And then see somebody else go do this and wonder did your dad influence this? Did your dad talk to him? Was he studying my father outside of academics? Am I ever going to get answers to that, I don’t know.”

So far, Ramsland is not discussing the case publicly. “I cannot make media statements about him at this time,” she said.

The public defender representing Kohberger told Entin that his dad went out to Idaho and drove back with him to Penssyvalnia in the White Hyundai Elantra sought by police in mid-December.

