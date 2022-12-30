Suspect, 28, arrested in stabbing deaths of Idaho students

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in the early hours of Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The arrest was not made by the FBI, NewsNation sources confirmed.

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students — 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin — were found dead in their Moscow, Idaho rental home near campus. The mysterious circumstances around their death sparked nationwide fear and interest and police received thousands of tips.

The Moscow Police Department is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. ET in the City Council chambers to provide the community with an update. NewsNation will broadcast the press conference live.

Documents filed in the Monroe County court in Pennsylvania revealed Kohberger was “awaiting extradition.” The Associated Press reports he is being held based on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosector’s Office. Court records show an extradition hearing has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.

Kohberger is listed as a Ph.D. student at Washington State University studying in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

The three women victims were roommates, while Chapin and Kernodle had been dating. All four died from stab wounds, and were likely asleep at the time of the attack, according to preliminary findings by a county coroner.

From their friends, the University of Idaho Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said, he has heard the victims were full of joy, laughter, love and fun.

“It’s heartbreaking when lights are extinguished like that,” he said. “You can see the impact it has on their close friends that have lost someone that’s close to them.”