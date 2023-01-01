Family of alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger releases statement

(NewsNation) — The family of the alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger is urging the public to accept his presumption of innocence, according to a statement obtained by NewsNation on Sunday.

In the statement, Jason Allen LaBar, chief public defender and counsel for Kohberger says the family has “fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

Also in the statement, the family expresses interest in letting the legal process unfold saying, “as a family we will love and support our son and brother.”

The statement also addresses the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

“First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children,” it reads. “There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

The family also asked for privacy, saying in the statement, “as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

A classmate who knew Kohberger’s told NewsNation that his behavior changed noticeably in the days after the deaths of the four college students.

In an exclusive, 22-minute interview with NewsNation, graduate student Benjamin Roberts said he remembered Kohberger as typically being stressed and exhausted.

