(NewsNation) — The small city of Moscow, Idaho, was left reeling after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November.

While there has been a lot of pain and fear, especially since no suspect has been identified, the community has come together during a difficult time, Dean of Students Blaine Eckles previously told NewsNation.

Since Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13, there have been vigils for the four, who were all good friends.

These are some other ways people are honoring the victims’ memories:

Donate to a scholarship in the students’ honor

Kernodle’s family started a memorial endowment with the University of Idaho in her name to “keep her memory and legacy alive,” Xana’s cousin, Sheldon Kernodle, said on Twitter. He added that the Kernodle family will match dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10,000.

Checks for the scholarship can be made and sent to: The University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive, MS 3143 Moscow, Idaho, or people can pay by card at (208) 885-4000. If sending checks, the memo should say “EE854-Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment.”

Sigma Chi Fraternity, which Chapin was a member of, is raising money for a scholarship in his memory as well. It will be given annually to a “deserving undergraduate” member of the University of Idaho’s Sigma Chi chapter, the fraternity said.

Support the victims’ families

GoFundMe pages were established to help the families of Kernodle, Chapin, Mogen and Goncalves, according to the University of Idaho.

The one for Kernodle’s family can be found here, Chapin’s can be found here, and you can follow this link for Mogen and Goncalves‘ Go FundMe page.

Help grieving students

People can donate to a fund that provides financial assistance to University of Idaho students experiencing emergency situations through the Bruce and Kathy Pitman Emergency Fund. The university says it was activated to help students following the stabbings.

Have information about the investigation?

Idaho police have been getting a lot of tips from the public about the attack on the four students, and are now asking for help locating a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene.

If you have information that could be helpful for law enforcement, you can contact them at their tip Line: 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, or go online to fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

This story will be updated as more resources are made available.