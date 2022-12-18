Idaho stabbings: Video appears to show victims hours before slayings

(NewsNation) — New surveillance video appears to show University of Idaho stabbing victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking in downtown Moscow just hours before their deaths.

NewsNation obtained the video through the Facebook group “University of Idaho Murders – Case Discussion.”

In the video you see three people walking toward an outdoor surveillance camera on the sidewalk.

In the video, a woman asks, “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?”

The second woman replies, “Like, I told Adam everything.”

The attorney for the Goncalves family tells NewsNation it is his understanding that Adam is a bartender and is not a suspect at this time.

Watch the new surveillance video in the player at the top of the page.

Goncalves and Mogen hung out at a local bar around 10 p.m. before stopping at a food truck just before 2 a.m.

Surveillance video from the food truck circulated online and showed Goncalves and Mogen shortly before they returned home. Police said they cleared all of the people in the footage, including a person in a hoodie seen in the background.

Police say the stabbing occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The small city of Moscow, Idaho, was left reeling after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.

The small community has been searching for answers in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were found dead in a home near campus.

As the search for suspects continues, a void of new information is being filled by unfounded accusations from armchair detectives.

Goncalves made statements to friends and family suggesting she had a stalker, but police have been unable to verify that information.