Idaho suspect to appear in court, expected to waive hearing

(NewsNation) — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is set to appear in court Tuesday where he is expected not to fight extradition.

Alleged killer Bryan Kohberger. 28, accused of fatally stabbing four students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen , 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, was arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Friday and has been held at Monroe County Correctional Facility where he awaits extradition to Idaho.

Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said that Kohberger intends to waive his extradition hearing. Kohberger will face a judge Tuesday afternoon where he will sign papers agreeing to waive his extradition hearing.

“Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence,” LaBar said in a statement. “He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion.”

The hearing will determine if Kohberger will be extradited to Idaho, and if he does agree to waive his extradition hearing, Kohberger could be transported back to Idaho as soon as Tuesday night, NewsNation’s Brian Entin reported.

When Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho — that is when Idaho state law allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit which will have an abundance of information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.

Entin spoke with Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, about the arrest. Her father said he plans to be in court in Idaho to look the suspect in the eyes.