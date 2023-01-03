(NewsNation) — The Latah County jail in Moscow, Idaho, where suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger is expected to stay, is tightly quartered, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s department.

The jail reportedly only accommodates 42 inmates, and the cells are in the basement of the county courthouse.

Kohberger will reportedly have access to a library that has a selection of books, including a pull-up bar and a dip bar, and a small rec yard, all of which are constantly monitored. Inmates are allowed an hour a day in either or a combination of both.

Soon after authorities announced Kohberger’s arrest in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, county prosecutor Bill Thompson addressed the next steps.

“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate, they’ll deal with issues, such as making sure competent counsel is representing him and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” Thompson said.

Should Kohberger be brought back through the Pullman-Moscow regional airport, it is just a ten-minute drive to the jail.

NewsNation saw food delivery this morning at the facility, which showed items that would work with Kohberger’s vegan diet.

Search warrants executed after the Friday arrest resulted in new evidence from Kohberger’s WSU apartment.

Authorities also searched his office on the WSU campus, the Kohberger home in Pennsylvania and the white Elantra he drove cross country.

In building their case, law enforcement continues to seek tips about Kohberger, urging people to call or email Moscow police.

“Come forward. Call the tip line; report anything you know about him to help the investigators, and eventually, our office and the court system, understand fully everything there is to know about not only the individual but what happened and why.”

The probable cause affidavit detailing what led law enforcement to Kohberger is expected to be unsealed soon after he arrives in Idaho.

NewsNation learned that Kohberger’s public defender’s name is Ann Taylor. NewsNation reached out to her office, but has yet to hear back.

Similarly, County Sheriff Richard Skiles has yet to respond to an interview request.