Idaho victim’s coach: Ethan was always living his best life

(NewsNation) — Idaho victim Ethan Chapin’s basketball coach and family friend, Tyler Amaya, reflected on the amazing times they shared and on the kind of person he was.

“Ethan was an absolutely incredible individual … He brought energy and good vibes everywhere he went,” Amaya said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “Ethan was always living his best life. As long as I knew him, he was living his best life. It was no surprise to me that he was moving on to college and making the most of that opportunity.”

To honor Chapin, Amaya started the “Hoop for the Valley” foundation to enable kids from income-restricted families to experience the joy and benefits of basketball at no cost.

Police allege Bryan Kohberger is the man who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Chapin in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 at an off-campus rental home. Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates, and Chapin was dating Kernodle.

Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing Thursday. He is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. June 26.