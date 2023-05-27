Idaho victims’ families seeking death penalty for accused killer

(NewsNation) — The families of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, victims of the Idaho college killings, are filing notices indicating their desire to seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer.

“We spoke with the prosecutor on the case, Mr. Thompson. He’s going to meet with all the families individually, and then make a decision based on that. So, the Goncalves family obviously supports the death penalty in this case,” said Shanon Gray, the family’s attorney.

The families plan to pursue legal action against the city within the next two years, seeking clarity on the state’s intention to pursue the death penalty, according to Gray.

“They want justice for the deaths of their daughter and Maddie (Madison Mogen), and Xana (Kernodle) and Ethan (Chapin),” Gray said on “NewsNation Prime.” “It’s part of the process. You know, the tort claims notice that I filed is just standard procedure. That’s something that has to be filed to protect the interests not only of the families but the victims and the community.”

Kohberger stands accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. The crime allegedly occurred at an off-campus home where the four young students were stabbed repeatedly.

Kohberger pleaded not guilty to the charges this week.