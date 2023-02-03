Kaylee Goncalves’ family’s attorney challenges gag order

(NewsNation) — Shanon Gray, attorney for Idaho stabbing victim Kaylee Goncalves’ family, is challenging a gag order issued by the judge in the case.

“It would place an undue burden on the Victims’ families if the attorney whom they have retained to represent their interests was prohibited from serving as their spokesperson,” Gray said in a statement released Friday.

A judge’s a gag order in the case bars law enforcement and attorneys from talking to the media and public.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation since it began, which has prompted scrutiny from the public and victims’ families.

Police allege Bryan Kohberger is responsible for killing Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. All were University of Idaho students and found stabbed to death inside their off-campus rental home around noon Nov. 13.

Gray added that the order is “facially overbroad and vague.”

Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, is representing Kohberger.

This week, when prosecutors asked Taylor to share any evidence that might prove Kohberger’s innocence, she said, “there are no books, papers, documents, photographs, or copies, or portions thereof in the possession of the defendant at this time, which will be submitted at the time of trial.”