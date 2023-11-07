Kaylee Goncalves’ mother ‘sick’ to see Kohberger in suit in court

(NewsNation) — Monday will mark one year since four University of Idaho students were killed at an off-campus home in the small town of Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger faces charges in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin has extensively covered the case and sat down with Kaylee’s parents, Kristi and Steve Goncalves.

With Kohberger’s trial set to take place next year, his court appearances have been tough for the Goncalves family.

“The worst part, obviously, is being in the same room with him and knowing what he has done,” Kristi told Entin.

Seeing Kohberger don a suit in court has also bothered the family, Entin told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo.

“It makes me sick that he sits there in his suit, and he sits there and taps his hands,” Kristi said.

She continued: “(I’ve) never seen another murderer or whatever he is at this point in a case not in handcuffs, not in shackles, one or the other, or both, and in orange.”

Entin, who has stayed in contact with Kaylee’s parents, said it’s evident they are “fighters.”

“They’re the kind of parents that aren’t going to sit back and grieve quietly,” Entin told Cuomo. “They trust the prosecutor, but they also feel like no one is going to fight for their daughter like they can.”

As part of their fight, they pushed for the University of Idaho to hold off on the demolition of the home where Kaylee, Madison, Xana and Ethan died. Entin reports that investigators returned to the home last week.

“I knew in my heart what was best for those girls and Ethan, and I knew what was best was to keep that around until they did more,” Steve told Entin. “There will be a point when I’ll be like let it go.”

The Goncalves said when the home on King Road is torn down, it will be a difficult moment for them.

“Look, my daughter lived a happy life there. Yes, she was ultimately murdered there, but that was this much time,” Kristi said. “We have pictures of them in the house. When that house goes, it’s going to be hard.”

Kohberger is facing four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary. He entered a not guilty plea in May. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.