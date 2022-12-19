Killer or witness: Who was in the Hyundai Elantra?

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Police continue to focus on the white Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the area of the house near the Idaho student murders and are asking for tips related to the car.

Is it possible that the killer borrowed the car? Retired crime scene reconstructionist Johnny Law weighs in on “Banfield.”

“The forensic evidence is still coming back, I think the forensics is going to solve this case, what happened on the inside of that house, on the outside, that’s really going to help solve this case,” Law said.