Knife sheath helped police tie Idaho killings to Kohberger

(NewsNation) — DNA on a knife sheath ultimately helped link Bryan Kohberger, 28, to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a Moscow, Idaho, rental home in November.

Journalist Howard Blum joined “NewsNation Live” to explain the process behind how a Texas lab used specialized “proprietary devices” to examine the DNA on a knife sheath found at the house.

This lab, Blum said, has never before been used in an open case — just cold cases.

“This was the first time they were willing to take a chance,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Howard Blum in the video above.