Kohberger hearing over cameras in courtroom pushed back

MOSCOW, IDAHO – JUNE 27: Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A hearing over whether to allow cameras in the Idaho courtroom where Bryan Kohberger is set to stand trial on murder charges has been postponed.

A coalition of media outlets challenging Kohberger’s request to remove the cameras — which are currently being allowed — says it needs more time to prepare for the hearing initially scheduled for Friday, local media reported.

During a scheduling conference Friday, Latah County Judge John Judge rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 13.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death inside an off-campus rental home in November 2022.

Lawyers for Kohberger argue that camera operators have violated conditions previously set by the court to not focus solely on the defendant. Continuing to do so, his lawyers argue, could possibly taint the jury pool and deprive him of his constitutional right to a fair trial.

“A defendant on trial for a specific crime is entitled to his day in court, not a stadium, or a city or a nationwide arena. … Similarly, Kohberger is entitled to defend himself against capital criminal charges without cameras focused on his fly,” his lawyers wrote.

Lawyers for the media organizations say they have not violated the court’s order, particularly challenging the defense’s assertion that one photo posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, intentionally focused on Kohberger’s crotch.

“No photographs or camera coverage focused on Mr. Kohberger’s ‘fly.’ Rather, one random X user modified a photo showing Mr. Kohberger and a deputy entering the courtroom by cropping it to a very small size, focused on his belt, and adding a reference to Mr. Kohberger’s fly. Even the cropped photo itself does not focus on Mr. Kohberger’s fly,” lawyers wrote.

Additionally, a hearing on a defense motion to dismiss has been set for Sept. 22.

Last week, Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, which will no longer begin Oct. 2 as previously scheduled. He could face the death penalty if convicted.