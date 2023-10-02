Kohberger hearing date set for defense to dismiss indictment

Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by sheriff’s deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

(NewsNation) — An October hearing has been scheduled for University of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to a court document.

The hearing is for the Kohberger defense team’s motion to dismiss the indictment against him. Latah County District Judge John Judge reset the hearing to begin Oct. 26.

Kohberger’s trial was initially scheduled to begin Oct. 2, but he waived his right to a speedy trial in August. As a result, his trial date has been postponed.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.

The judge still hasn’t ruled on whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.