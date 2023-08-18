Kohberger hearing: Defense says it needs more evidence from prosecutors

MOSCOW, IDAHO – JUNE 27: Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is in court Friday for a hearing where his defense lawyers argued they didn’t have all the evidence they needed from prosecutors.

I'm back in Moscow, ID for today's #BryanKohberger hearing. There were several motions filed & expected to be discussed, including a motion to compel (DNA evidence/methodology) and a motion to stay, potentially delaying the trial. I will be live tweeting. Hearing begins 10:30amPT pic.twitter.com/zHyJIJ5y3I — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) August 18, 2023

The four students who died — Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen — were found at their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, last November. A county coroner determined they died from stab wounds.

Investigators created a DNA profile from a knife sheath, which they say links Kohberger to the crime, but his defense disputes the nature of the science used to identify him. Defense attorneys also say that Kohberger was “out driving” at the time of the killings.

Prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty in Kohberger’s case.

Friday’s court proceedings at Latah County Courthouse dealt with six motions, including Kohberger’s defense lawyers’ quest for a motion to stay proceedings and a motion to compel prosecutors to share DNA evidence and the methodology they used. The defense said it did not have the lab results of three unidentified male DNA samples, two from within the house and one from outside the Moscow house. Prosecutors, though, said they provided all they have.

“There has to be some level of trust in discovery. You are all sworn attorneys,” Judge John Judge said. He ordered the prosecution to reach back out to the lab to ensure there are no other existing documents and results that the defense does not have.

Stephen Mercer of Maryland, a criminal defense attorney specializing in DNA who was the defense’s first witness, said forensic evidence is often central to a case. It is essential, Mercer said, for attorneys to know about the details of the testing and investigation of DNA evidence.

Mercer said there are pre-trial concerns involving suppression and Fourth Amendment issues, adding that there has to be a factual investigation of the conduct law enforcement took during forensic analysis.

The Goncalves family was present at the hearing. Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield he planned to attend the hearing with his wife and lawyer. He said this is all about making sure he sees justice for his daughter and the other victims.