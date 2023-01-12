‘Right move’ by Kohberger to waive speedy trial: Legal analyst

(NewsNation) — Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which an Idaho judge set for June 26.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He was arrested late last month in Pennsylvania and extradited back to Moscow, Idaho, where he is being held without bail.

Rachel Fiset, managing partner at Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP, said it was the “right move” by the defense team to waive a speedy trial because it gives them more time to prepare their case.

“Because it is so unlikely that they will get the charges thrown out during the preliminary hearing phase, right now they want to ask all the possible questions that they can so that they can eventually poke as many holes in this case as possible,” Fiset said.

