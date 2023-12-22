Idaho killings: Kohberger prosecution requests summer trial

(NewsNation) — Prosecutors in the case against University of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger are asking for his trial to be scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Their goal is that the time frame of the trial avoids the academic calendar for the university and surrounding high schools.

The trial was initially scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023, but it was indefinitely delayed after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.

Kohberger entered a not guilty plea in May of 2023. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

