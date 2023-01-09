Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent

(NewsNation) — According to the probable cause affidavit, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings.

“I think this is classic criminal behavior where they revisit the scene of the crime,” retired FBI Special Agent Bobby Chacon told NewsNation.

Chacon speculates that Kohberger went back to the house to see if there were ambulances or police cars.

“I think he went back to look for police… Sometimes the thrill, we’ve seen people stand behind police lines, at fires… I think that he was driving by to see basically the fruits of his actions,” Chacon said.