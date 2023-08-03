Kohberger was ‘out driving’ during Idaho killings, defense says 

MOSCOW, IDAHO – JUNE 27: Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger’s defense attorneys now say the man suspected of stabbing four college students last November was “out driving” during the University of Idaho killings.

“Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone. Often he would go for drives at night. He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022. … Corroboration of Bryan Kohberger not being at 1122 King may be brought out through cross-examination of the state’s witnesses. At this time, Mr. Kohberger cannot be more specific about the possible witnesses (who might provide him with an alibi) and exactly what they will say,” the objecting statement reads.

Kohberger declined to enter a plea in court, electing to remain silent at his arraignment. That choice led the judge to enter not guilty pleas for the murder and burglary charges Kohberger is facing. His trial date is set for Oct. 2, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November 2022. The deaths of the four University of Idaho students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.