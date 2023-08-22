Kohberger’s arrest in Idaho ‘made sense’: Former administrator

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, was allegedly kicked out of a law enforcement training program in high school due to female student complaints, according to a school official.

During an interview with “The Idaho Massacre” podcast, Tanya Carmella-Beers, a former administrator at the Monroe Career and Technical Institute, elaborated on why Kohberger was kicked out of the program.

“Ultimately what had him removed from the program, when I look back on it now, makes sense … the fact that he wanted law enforcement more than anything else in the world, if you look at it from just that perspective alone not knowing what I know … you’d be like, I’m so shocked,” Carmella-Beers said. “In that respect I am, but I know another little piece, which is the piece that occurred at the school … so that makes sense.”

Kohberger declined to enter a plea in court, electing to remain silent at his arraignment. That choice led the judge to enter not guilty pleas for the murder and burglary charges Kohberger is facing. His trial date is set for October 2, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment two of the women lived at in November 2022. The deaths of the four University of Idaho students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

Traditionally, Kohberger’s alleged history in the law enforcement training is “bad character evidence,” according to attorney Jesse Weber. However, prosecutors may use it anyway to show the “limited area of motive in this case.”

“It’s a bit of an uphill battle, and they also have to provide the defense notice if they’re gonna do that. Clock’s ticking,” Weber said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Kohberger was also known for sexism among those he worked with and had a reputation for grading female students harsher than men in college, multiple sources told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.

The 28-year-old was studying criminology at Washington State University (WSU), where sources said he often made chauvinistic and condescending remarks toward women. Kohberger allegedly told female colleagues that men would take their jobs because women aren’t as smart, according to someone associated with him at WSU.

Retired FBI profiler Kathy Canning-Mello says the information is a “very important data point.”

The prosecutors have to “paint a picture for the jury that [Kohberger] was not only physically capable of committing a horrendous mass murder, but also psychologically and emotionally. … The way they’re going to be able to do that is by going back into his past,” Canning-Mello said.