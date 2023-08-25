Kohberger’s attorney wants cameras out of Idaho courtroom

  • Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students
  • His lawyers argue photographers aren't following instructions in court
  • Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial, and a start date is postponed

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested Kohberger, a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The records were made public Tuesday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys filed a motion to remove cameras from the courtroom, arguing photographers have not followed a judge’s instruction to not focus solely on Kohberger.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.

His attorneys also argue that video coverage of the pre-trial hearings will taint the jury pool.

“A defendant on trial for a specific crime is entitled to his day in court, not a stadium, or a city or a nationwide arena. … Similarly, Kohberger is entitled to defend himself against capital criminal charges without cameras focused on his fly,” his lawyers wrote.

Earlier this week, Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trail.

This means the suspected killer’s trial will no longer happen in October. It was previously set to begin Oct. 2 in Moscow, Idaho. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

