Kohberger’s parents called to testify in front of grand jury

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

(NewsNation) — Bryan Kohberger’s parents have been called to testify before a grand jury in Pennsylvania, NewsNation has learned.

The case is related to Dana Smithers, a 45-year-old woman who went missing in May of 2022 in Monroe County. That’s the same Pennsylvania county where Kohberger lived.

A source close to the case says Kohberger has a solid alibi and is likely not connected to Smither’s disappearance — but the grand jury has not concluded their proceedings and the investigation is ongoing.

NewsNation has previously reported investigators are also looking into another case in Pennsylvania to determine whether Kohberger was involved.

He is already accused of killing four University of Idaho students — Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves — last November inside an off-campus rental house in Moscow. All four victims were stabbed to death.