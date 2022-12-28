(NewsNation) — There is a strong sense of pride in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which has a population of about 25,000.

“I think it’s a great community. Super small. I love that every time I walk down the street I see someone I know. I love that,” Hans Winckler, a Moscow resident, said during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Wednesday.

Along Main Street is reminders of a murder mystery that remains unsolved, as the weathered memorial outside the restaurant where two of the victims worked makes it clear it’s been quite some time since the stabbing deaths on Nov. 13.

“It’s still very sad, scary, still locking our doors which is new, never did before,” Winckler said.

Almost every business is displaying a poster for tips and information about the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle inside an off-campus home.

In its latest release, Moscow police said they believe someone has information that will add context to what happened the night of the murders.

Investigators continue to seek pictures or video that may shed light, along with information about a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the murder scene.

Some residents understand why police have yet to make an arrest.

“I think it’s pretty standard for what’s happened. Law enforcement is doing their best and I’m hoping, praying that they find the perpetrator for sure,” Winckler said.

On NewsNation’s “Banfield,” a Moscow resident whose daughter survived a deadly workplace shooting back in 2015 also expressed confidence in the community.

“We’re a small community, we are a safe community. And we have each other’s backs for everything. And that’s why I moved here. And I thought I was bringing my family to a safer place and I still believe that,” Angela Davidson, a Moscow resident, said on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

In its latest release, the Moscow Police Department also thanked the community for its continued support, patience and understanding that only limited information can be shared.