People reportedly filming TikTok dances at Idaho house

(NewsNation Now) — A witness told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that they’ve seen people filming TikTok dances in front of the house in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were brutally murdered.

The witness said they were “shocked by how many people, all day long” were dancing on video.

The off-campus home has experienced a lot of “crime tourism” since the four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death Nov. 13.

In December, NewsNation captured the moment a woman from Columbus, Ohio, stopped by the home to drop off flowers.

Several neighbors who live around the house had signs up on their windows doors saying “no comment” and “no media.”

The house at 1122 King Road will be demolished and a memorial and garden will be established, according to a memo the president of the university released Friday.

Some members of the community told NewsNation they believe “it’s a step in the right direction,” while others have concerns about how it might affect the case.

A source with ties to the school told Banfield that the university plans to take action “soon” to ensure that there’s no opportunity for anyone to take souvenirs from the crime scene.

The memo states that an offer from the owner of the home was accepted by the university.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” the memo states. “Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.”