Police bodycam shows Kohberger during traffic stop

(NewsNation) — Body camera footage of Bryan Kohberger a month before the killings of four Idaho college students showed him being pulled over by Washington State University Police for running a red light.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer analyzed that the video shows Kohberger exhibiting narcissistic behavior.

“It just gives me insight as to the way he tries to manipulate a situation to have it make sense and go on his side,” Coffindaffer said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.” “From what we know, he’s pretty narcissistic. Narcissists believe they can talk their way out of anything. That’s what this clearly shows to me. He doesn’t move her (the police officer) one bit.”

In the video, Kohberger continues to question why police pulled him over, saying that he was “stuck in the middle of the intersection.”

The police officer proceeded to read the Washington law regarding driving in an intersection and why she stopped Kohberger. “No driver shall enter an intersection or a marked crosswalk or drive onto any railroad grade crossing unless there is sufficient space on the other side of the intersection, crosswalk, or railroad grade crossing to accommodate the vehicle he or she is operating without obstructing the passage of other vehicles, pedestrians, or railroad trains notwithstanding any traffic control signal indications to proceed.”

Kohberger apologized to the police officer and said that there aren’t any crosswalks in his rural Pennsylvania town. “I do apologize if I was asking you too many questions about the law,” Kohberger said.

Newly released video shows Bryan Kohberger pulled over by Washington State University Police about a month before the Moscow murders. pic.twitter.com/XhBuDZPuPg — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 5, 2023

Kohberger is facing charges for the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022. Kohberger, 28, was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University.

The bodies were found Nov. 13 at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Washington State University is located.

The case has garnered widespread publicity, and in January, Marshall issued a sweeping gag order, barring attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others associated with the case from talking or writing about it.

A new hearing on the Kohberger case gag order is set for May 25.