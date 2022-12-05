Police urge people to resist speculation in Idaho case

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Four people were found dead on King Road near the campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho, are asking people to be cautious about speculation when it comes to the killing of four Idaho students.

In a press release, police said they have not released any additional information to the families of victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Speculation around the specific injuries to victims, cause of death, evidence collection and processing has circulated online as police continue to investigate the stabbings. Police acknowledged the frustration caused by the lack of answers but said they would not release information that could compromise their investigation.

One thing still under investigation is what happened between 9 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13 when police believe Kernodle and Chapin were at the Sigma Chi house. Police are asking anyone with information about their interactions, contacts, plans or means of travel to share that with the department.

Police also clarified an incident regarding statements Goncalves made about an alleged stalker. They referred to an incident at a local business where a man appeared to follow Goncalves as she left to walk to her car. He turned away and did not have contact with her.

Police confirmed the man and his companion were at the business to meet women and said they don’t believe it is an instance of ongoing stalking. Police clarified there is no evidence to link either of the men to the murders.

Police are continuing to look into the possibility that Goncalves had a stalker and encouraged anyone with information to call the tip line.

Law enforcement also had concerns about a dog found at the house where the killings took place. Police said they don’t know where the dog was at the time of the stabbings but it was found in a different area of the home. The dog was examined for evidence and taken into custody by animal control before being released to the care of a responsible person.

No suspect has been identified and police urged people to check official sources of information before sharing information about the case.

So far, police have received 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 digital media submissions. They are still encouraging anyone with information about any of the victims or their activities the night of the murder to come forward, saying even seemingly insignificant information could help piece together the puzzle of the case.

Information related to the case can be submitted the following ways:

Tip Line: 208-883-7180

Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho