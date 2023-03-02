Police seized guns, knife from Bryan Kohberger’s car

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested Kohberger, a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The records were made public Tuesday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

(NewsNation) — A Pennsylvania court has unsealed additional search warrants for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger‘s car with a long list of items seized, including weapons, electronics and a mask.

Police identified the white Hyundai Elantra as critical to their investigation and used the car to track Kohberger, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, to his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, where he was eventually arrested.

Kohberger is accused of murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus apartment in Nov. 2022.

A long list of items seized include a knife, a .40 caliber gun, a pocket knife, empty magazines for the gun and a black mask, hat and gloves. Authorities also seized electronics, including a laptop and cellphone, as well as a “green leafy substance,” along with clothes, shoes, books, including a criminal psychology book, and documents.

Law enforcement officials also collected a tire iron, shovels, goggles and other tools, along with a hotel key and spare change.

Read the full warrants:

Previously, courts unsealed a search warrant for Kohberger’s Washington apartment as well as another warrant for the Pennsylvania family home.