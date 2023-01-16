Public defender: Kohberger appeared to be an ‘intelligent man’

(NewsNation) —Jason LaBar, the public defender who previously represented Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania, said he appeared to be “an intelligent man,” and “easy to talk to.”

LaBar clarified that “Kohbgerger said he was eager to be exonerated,” which he thinks indicates that Kohberger believes he’s innocent.

At the beginning of the year, LaBar told NewsNation that Kohberger was “eager to be exonerated of charges.” LaBar told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that he, “wasn’t judging the case at that point in time.”

“Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence,” LaBar said in a statement earlier this year. “He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion.”

