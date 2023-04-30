LIVE Q&A: In-depth look at Bryan Kohberger, Lori Vallow cases

(NewsNation) — The cases of Lori Vallow, who is standing trial in connection with the deaths of her two youngest kids and husband’s ex-wife, and Bryan Kohberger, who stands accused of the murders of four University of Idaho students, continue to grab headlines.

But with news in both cases developing every day, it can be hard to keep up with where they stand.

Join NewsNation’s Brian Entin Sunday, April 30 at 7:30p/6:30 CT for a live, in-depth conversation with legal contributors Sara Azari, Jennifer Coffindaffer, Tracy Walder and Jesse Weber on where the cases stand and what you need to know.

Watch live on NewsNation’s YouTube page or in the player above, and submit your questions using the form below.