Remembering the lives of four slain Idaho students

(NewsNation) — Their friendships were so deep, the roommates could perform spot-on impressions of one another.

Two of the young women grew up together — Madison Mogen, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and best friend Kaylee Goncalves from nearby Rathdrum.

Roommate Xana Kernodle went to high school close by in Post Falls, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, was from out of state, Mount Vernon, Washington. They all came together at the University of Idaho in the tiny college town of Moscow.

“The community is reacting with grief, concern … these were four very popular people on campus,” Mayor Art Bettge said of the group.

Emotions were raw at a community vigil on campus Wednesday, including Chapin’s mother. Her 20-year-old son came to the university this fall with his brother and sister. The triplets were inseparable.

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent accompanying his sister Maizie to her sorority formal. The freshman was usually with his girlfriend Kernodle, a junior studying marketing, and reveling in the pair’s growing relationship.

”I want people to take this personally, because she was everyone’s daughter,” Alivea Goncalves told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.

Goncalves was finishing her senior year strong with her best friend Mogen always at her side.

“So then they went to high school together, then they started looking at colleges. They came here together,” Steve Goncalves said of his daughter and Mogen.

From tweens to Lake City High, teachers say the two girls never parted.

Roommates at the University of Idaho, Mogen did join a different sorority, and the live music lover showed off her marketing skills running the social media account at the Mad Greek restaurant where she worked.

“And in the end they died together, in the same room and in the same bed,” Steve Goncalves said at a vigil for the four students.

”I thank all the people trying to figure this out, it really means a lot,” said Benjamin Mogen.

“Make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people, because time is precious, and it’s something you can’t get back,” Stacy Chapin said, speaking about her son.

Chapin’s fraternity Sigma Chi has established a scholarship to honor his name.