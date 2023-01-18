Search warrant for Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger unsealed

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

(NewsNation) — A Washington state court unsealed the search warrant for Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home along with other documents Wednesday.

Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho in Nov. 2022.

The newly released court document reveals what investigators seized from Kohberger’s home. The list of evidence includes “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.” Authorities also recovered “one nitrite type black glove,” “one computer tower,” as well as, “one collection of dark red spot” and “two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain.”

The warrant listed the items removed from the residence but did not offer additional information explaining the connection, if any, between what was discovered and other evidence in the case.

Read the warrant here:

