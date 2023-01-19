Stained bedding, hair found in search of Idaho suspect’s home

(NewsNation) — Newly released court documents revealed what investigators seized from Idaho killing suspect Brian Kohberger’s home. The list of evidence includes “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.”

Authorities also recovered “one nitrite type black glove,” “one computer tower,” “one collection of dark red spot,” and “two cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain.”

Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI special agent, weighed in on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” and said that it’s possible Kohberger cut himself during the killing.

