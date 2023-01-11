Idaho murder case status hearing set for Thursday

(NewsNation) — The man accused of killing for University of Idaho students in November is scheduled to be in court Thursday for a status hearing that is expected to be short and focused on scheduling matters.

Bryan Kohberger first appeared before a Latah County, Idaho, judge on Dec. 5 following his extradition from Pennsylvania. He was arrested Dec. 30 after authorities say he traveled to his parents home from Pullman, Washington, where he is a graduate student at Washington State University.

Attorneys at the Thursday hearing, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, are likely to discuss the decision to have a preliminary hearing, which is when a judge decides if there is enough evidence to move to trial. A defendant has the right to waive a preliminary hearing.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin will hold a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET to discuss the status hearing. He’ll be joined by Dave Aronberg, a state attorney in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Police allege Kohberger is the man who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 at an off-campus rental home. Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates, and Chapin was dating Kernodle.

All were stabbed to death, and police in a probable cause affidavit said a knife sheath containing Kohberger’s DNA was left at the crime scene. No murder weapon has yet been located.