Idaho roommate agrees to interview with Kohberger’s defense

(NewsNation) — One of the survivors of the Idaho college killings has agreed to sit for an interview with accused murderer Bryan Kohberger’s defense counsel, according to court documents.

Bethany Funke has agreed to meet with the counsel in Reno, Nevada, where she is believed to be living.

Kohberger is facing charges for the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022. Kohberger, 28, was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University.

The bodies were found Nov. 13 at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Washington State University is located.

Earlier this week, Funke argued that she should not have to testify at the preliminary hearing nor for the duration of the trial.

The subpoena for Funke was issued on April 11. An attorney for Funke moved to quash the subpoena 10 days later, claiming it was “improperly issued” and that a hearing must be held before Funke can be required to testify.

A preliminary hearing date for Kohberger is set to begin at 9 a.m. June 26.