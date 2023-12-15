Idaho victim’s dad: Why is evidence ‘destroyed’ before trial?

(NewsNation) — Steve Goncalves, the father of University of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that despite being told by prosecutors to “relax,” he can’t back down.

“It’s not in my character to just sit back and know that opportunities and being seized upon,” Goncalves said. “I couldn’t live with myself.”

Goncalves and his wife have been fighting to pause the demolition of the off-campus rental home where his daughter and three other students were fatally stabbed last year, insisting it would be “good for the case.”

The demolition of the house has been delayed at least twice since the killings, but as of this week, the University of Idaho is moving forward with their decision to tear it down. Demolition of the King Road house in Moscow is set for the morning of Dec. 28.

Before the King Road house is destroyed, the defense team for suspect Bryan Kohberger will access it as they prepare their case. According to the University of Idaho, the defense indicated they want to take pictures, collect measurements and possibly gather drone footage of the house.

A trial date has not yet been set for Kohberger. He was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania more than a month after the killings that occurred in November 2022.

Goncalves is frustrated that the house will be demolished before a trial date is set.

“We don’t have a trial date, but we have evidence being destroyed? It seems backwards,” Goncalves said.

Kohberger faces four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary. He entered a not guilty plea in May. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

NewsNation’s Caitlyn Shelton contributed to this report.