University of Idaho delays demolition of King Road house

FILE – Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. A judge overseeing the case against Kohberger is set to hear arguments Friday, June 9, over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — The house where four college students were brutally murdered won’t be demolished until October, according to the University of Idaho.

The off-campus rental home at 1122 King Road in Mosco, Idaho was the center of a massive quadruple murder investigation in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen.

Remediation of the house will continue, according to a statement from the university.

Kohberger, who is accused of killing the four students, declined to enter a plea in court, electing to remain silent at his arraignment last month. That choice led the judge to enter not guilty pleas for the murder and burglary charges Kohberger is facing.

“We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind,” said Scott Green, the University of Idaho president. “While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do.”

Emails obtained by the New York Times indicate that both the defense attorney for accused killer Bryan Kohberger and the lead prosecutor have given their consent for the house to be demolished.

Earlier this month, crews started to clean out personal items from the house. The university will make those items available “discretely and respectfully” to the families in the coming weeks, according to the statement.

“We appreciate how so many have responded with empathy and patience,” Green added.

The university said they will continue to work toward creating the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial. This student-driven project will serve as a “permanent reminder” of the victims and include a garden space for reflection.