Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger search warrant unsealed

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

(NewsNation) — A court Tuesday unsealed the search warrant for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger‘s Pennsylvania residence, listing items seized from the Kohberger family home.

Kohberger is facing charges for the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Nov. 2022. Kohberger, 28, was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University.

Authorities used familial DNA from trash at the Kohberger family home to link Kohberger to the crime scene after tracking him across the country. They raided the home and arrested Kohberger on Dec. 30, before extraditing him to Idaho to stand trial.

Police in Pennsylvania seized items including clothing, medical gloves, and a cheek swab for DNA collection. The warrant also shows Kohberger was being surveilled while in Pennsylvania and was tracked using his cell phone.

The courts previously unsealed a warrant for Kohberger’s Washington apartment, where items seized included a computer tower and portions of a pillow.

You can read the full search warrant below.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.