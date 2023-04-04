‘We miss him’: Ethan Chapin’s family speaks about honoring son

(NewsNation) — The parents of Idaho college killings victim Ethan Chapin spoke to NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield in their first live prime-time interview Tuesday evening.

Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students murdered last November. The 20-year-old was with his girlfriend Xana Kernodle at the time of their deaths.

All things considered, Chapin’s parents say their family is doing wells.

“Our life took a pretty solid 45-degree turn on November 13th but we kind of had a family pow wow and said it can’t sink us. We still have to follow our dreams,” Ethan’s mother, Stacy Chapin, said on “Banfield.”

Ethan’s father, Jim Chapin, added: “You have to live it. You wouldn’t wish it on anybody. It’s so bad. We’re at the point where we’re doing pretty well. We have our days and we move past it.”

Jim said his son loved life and was a great kid. Stacy chimed in: “He was kind. He just kept us all moving forward.”

As part of their healing process, Chapin’s family started ethanssmile.org with hopes of raising enough money in Ethan’s memory to provide four-year scholarships for students wanting to attend the University of Idaho. In Chapin’s obituary, loved ones wrote: “Since attending the University of Idaho, Ethan lived his best life.”

Chapin reportedly loved playing intramural sports and his social life at the university.

“Ethan was a good kid, and this foundation’s going to help him transfer his dreams to other kids and hopefully, they’ll have good dreams also out of the whole thing,” Jim told Banfield.

Stacy added: “That’s all we have left right now is just to be his voice and to create something that is great in his memory. This is it. This is why we’ve decided to finally come out of our healing process and do something good.”

Chapin previously worked at Tulip Town in the Skagit Valley of Mt. Vernon, Washington, through the tulip season. The company has since created an Ethan’s Smile tulip mix in his honor that is a mix of yellow and white tulips.

“I will remember Ethan standing in the tulip fields with a big smile surrounded by people that know and love him,” said Tulip Valley CEO Andrew Miller.

The Chapin family has partnered with the tulip farm on selling Ethan’s Smile tulip mix and merchandise that benefit the foundation.

Police allege Bryan Kohberger fatally stabbed Chapin, Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho.