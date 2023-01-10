With suspect in custody, Idaho students begin to relax

(NewsNation) — Students at the University of Idaho are finally feeling safe to walk campus knowing that Bryan Kohberger, suspected in the Nov. 13 killings, is in police custody.

As Kohberger prepares to return to court this week, investigators are building their case against him using DNA and digital evidence.

NewsNation national correspondent Brian Entin, who has been covering the killings from the beginning, says there’s an entirely different vibe on campus.

Before winter break, students were walking around with personal alarm devices, which the school actually distributed.

“It was really depressing the first week that it happened, but I think a lot of people are a lot happier,” one student told Entin.

“Since they got the guy, and being back after break, it’s been a lot better. But still a bit of worry,” another student said.

There’s also relief in Pullman, Washington, the home of Washington State University, which is about 10 minutes from Moscow. That’s where Kohberger was getting his PhD in criminal justice.

Dr. Debbie Goodman, a criminologist and professor at St. Thomas University, shared her thoughts Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”