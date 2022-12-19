Lawyer: Goncalves family experiencing harassment

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — A total of 36 days have passed since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and there is still no suspect.

Shanon Gray, attorney for relatives of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, told “Banfield” that members of the Goncalves family have been getting harassed by the public and that it’s “completely inappropriate.”

Gray also revealed that the lead investigator of the Moscow police department only has two years of experience.

“I sent an email over to the police department asking for them to send some credentials over, and their response was that it’s personal records.”

Police have cleared multiple people, a decision that has been questioned by the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims. Gray said that despite any frustrations, “you have to try to trust the investigation.”

Newly released video shows Kaylee and Madison Mogen walking with the same man believed to be in the highly circulated food truck video.

Gray said it’s his understanding that the man is a bartender at the Corner Club, where the girls were that night, and is not a suspect at this time.

“They’ve made a lot of decisions about potential people that they might be interested in and clearing them,” Gray told “CUOMO.” “As of right now, it sounds like they’ve cleared that individual. And that’s really the only information that we have.”