Idaho police seeking video footage

(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students.

Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage without movement in it could be helpful to their investigation.

The four students were found dead in their home near campus. Police initially said there was no risk to the community but later said residents should be on alert because the suspect was still at large.

The victims were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The three women were roommates, while Chapin was at the house visiting Kernodle, his girlfriend.

Moscow police released a map on Friday with a rough timeline of events leading up to the deaths. They asked the public to provide any tips or leads.

The map showed that Chapin and Kernodle were seen at the Sigma Chi fraternity house between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said it’s believed the two returned to the home by 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, Goncalves and Mogen went to the Corner Club, a popular bar in downtown Moscow, from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Then they visited a food truck on Main Street before using a ride-hailing service to return to the house by 1:45 a.m.

Surveillance video from the food truck shows Goncalves and Mogen ordering at the window, taking photos on their phones and chatting with friends in a segment of about 10 minutes.

Police said Friday that detectives do not believe a male seen in the video was involved in the crime.

Police also said they have investigated the private party who drove Goncalves and Mogen home that night and don’t believe that individual is involved.

A coroner’s report found the victims were likely sleeping and confirmed the cause of death as homicide by stabbing. Police are still searching for the knife used in the murders.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, told Fox News one reason the investigation is taking so long is that the killer was sloppy and left a mess behind.

Police are also investigating multiple calls Goncalves and Mogen made to a male, who the New York Times identified as Jack DuCoeur.

As the investigation continues, Moscow police have opened a tipline and are requesting all outdoor video footage taken from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 2022 from within the specified area.

Police are expected to give another update on the case on Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.