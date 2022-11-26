Live: NewsNation correspondent Q&A on Idaho stabbing deaths

Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Autopsies performed on the four students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

(NewsNation) — Senior national NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer and executive producer Paige Lobdell are holding a Twitter Spaces conversation on the latest updates in the horrific stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

They will be answering your questions live about the quadruple homicide at 3 p.m. CT.

You can follow along on Twitter or by clicking the link in the tweet embedded below:

Here is a link to the Twitter Spaces discussion at 4pm on the Idaho murders. https://t.co/R8Yx96pN1j — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 26, 2022

The four University of Idaho students killed were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

They were all close friends, as well as members of fraternities and sororities. Chapin was dating Kernodle, who was roommates with Mogen and Goncalves.

All four were found dead in an off-campus rental home around noon on Nov. 13. Preliminary findings by a county coroner were that the students all died from stab wounds, and were likely asleep at the time.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has directed up to $1 million in state emergency funds for the investigation, which has gotten national attention.

So far, authorities say, there have been over 260 digital media submissions by communities to the FBI link, and 113 pieces of physical evidence have been collected in the investigation and taken to the ISP crime lab.

There is still no suspect in custody.