(NewsNation) — The investigation into who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death on Sunday continues as the suspect, or suspects, remains at large and unidentified.

Police have begun to lay out a timeline of what happened in the hours leading up to the killings, though much remains unknown.

New video surfaced showing two of the victims, identified as Madison Mogen, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, ordering at a late-night food truck in Moscow, Idaho.

As an investigation into this incident is ongoing, the food truck’s live Twitch stream showed the pair ordered and waited about 10 minutes for their food at about 1:40 a.m.

Police said the video has helped with the case and are working to identify one of the individuals seen in the video.

The victims, including Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, all close friends, were found dead in an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday. Officials said they likely were killed several hours earlier.

According to a report from The Hill, police said Chapin and Kerndole were at a party on campus before the attack, while Mogen and Goncalves were at a downtown bar.

All four students eventually returned home, where the attack occurred.

Sometime between 1:45 a.m. and the call to police around noon Sunday, police say the four college students were violently attacked, while two other female roommates were left unharmed.

“The four were stabbed with a knife but no weapon has been found,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a press conference Wednesday.

Police appear to be looking for a Rambo-style knife. The Idaho Statesman reported police were at a local hardware store looking for a Ka-Bar brand knife, a brand that particular store reportedly didn’t sell.

Cathy Mabbutt, the Latah County coroner, ruled all four deaths a homicide and said the students died from stabbings, according to a news release. Autopsies were completed Thursday and authorities released the victims’ bodies to families who will now start the process of laying their loved ones to rest.

There have been reports from neighbors saying they heard a party happening at the home, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Since the discovery of the bloody crime scene, the community of 26,000 has been on high alert. Moscow hasn’t had a murder since 2015, and now some University students packed up and left early for Thanksgiving break.

The father of Chapin issued a statement imploring police to release more information.

Fry said that residents should be cautious and warned there could be an ongoing threat to the residents of the city.

“We still believe it is a targeted attack,” Fry said. “But the reality is there is a person out there who committed four horrible horrible crimes so we’ve got to go back to that there is a threat out there, we don’t think be to anyone else, but we all have to be aware of our surroundings and look out for one another.”

On social media, Goncalves’ sister implored students to leave the area.

“If you have friends, family, or loved ones in Moscow our family encourages you to get them home,” she posted in part. “Police say ‘isolated, targeted attack’ but it is isolated until it isn’t.”

“No one is in custody therefore no one is safe,” the younger sister added.

The University of Idaho has offered counseling services to students and has increased patrols.

In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, triplets Ethan, Maizie and Hunter Chapin pose in front of a tulip field in La Conner, Wash., in April of 2021. Ethan Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are still searching for a suspect in the case. (Stacy Chapin via AP)

In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, triplets Maizie, left, Ethan, second from left, and Hunter, right, pose with their parents Stacy and Jim Chapin at Priest Lake in northern Idaho in July 2022. Ethan Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are still searching for a suspect in the case.(Stacy Chapin via AP)

This Dec. 2021 photo provided by Jazzmin Kernodle shows father Jeff Kernodle, left, Xana, middle, and Jazzmin, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Xana was among one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Jazzmin Kernodle via AP)

In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin surfs on Priest Lake in northern Idaho in this family snapshot from July 2022. Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are still searching for a suspect in the case. (Stacy Chapin via AP)

This July 2022 photo provided by Jazzmin Kernodle shows University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, right, and Ethan Chapin on a boat on Priest Lake, in Idaho. Both students were among four found stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13. (Jazzmin Kernodle via AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.