Man kills Muslim boy, 6, in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war: Illinois police

(NewsNation) — A 6-year-old boy was fatally stabbed while his mother endured multiple stab wounds by their landlord in their Chicago-area home Saturday, according to Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives determined that Joseph M. Czuba, a 71-year-old resident of Plainfield had targeted both victims due to their Muslim identity driven by the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.

Authorities discovered Czuba seated outside near the residence’s driveway with a laceration on his forehead after the 32-year-old female victim called 911.

Inside the residence, deputies found two victims in a bedroom, both of whom had suffered multiple stab wounds to their chest, torso, and upper extremities. The woman was in serious condition, having endured over a dozen stab wounds, authorities said.

The young boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical professionals. A post-mortem report revealed that the boy had been stabbed twenty-six times. The weapon used in the attack was identified as a twelve-inch serrated military-style knife with a seven-inch blade.

After receiving medical treatment, Czuba was transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for questioning by detectives.

Czuba remained silent, declining to provide any statements regarding his involvement, authorities said.

71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Photo courtesy: Will County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives gathered enough evidence through interviews to formally charge Czuba with first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“We are shocked and disturbed to learn that a landlord in Chicago expressing anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian views broke into a Muslim family’s apartment and attacked them with a knife, injuring the mother and killing her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume. The Islamophobic rhetoric and anti-Palestinian racism being spread by politicians, media outlets, and social media platforms must stop. Now.” the Council on American Islamic Relations said on X.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of a rise in violent extremism in a Saturday speech amid fighting between the militant group Hamas and Israel, The Hill reported.

Czuba has been relocated to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, where he awaits his initial court appearance.