Illinois officer accused of beating, tasing handcuffed man

ST. LOUIS (NewsNation) — A former Illinois police officer faces a federal civil rights charge and six felony charges for allegedly beating a handcuffed man, according to the Eastern District of Missouri’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Justin Gaither, 33, was indicted on Sept. 27 after the alleged assault on Nov. 20, 2022. Since the man was handcuffed, he was not posing a threat to the officer, according to the indictment.

Gaither pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

The Telegraph reports Gaither hit the 19-year-old resident in the face and later used a Taser on him while he was strapped to an ambulance gurney. The Telegraph, citing Illinois State Police, reports the 19-year-old suffers from a mental disability.