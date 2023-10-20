Man charged with hate crime after allegedly threatening two Muslim men

Illinois man, Larry York, was charged with verbally abusing and threatening to shoot two Muslim men. (Credit: County of Dupage)

WHEATON, Ill. (NewsNation) — An Illinois man has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening to shoot two Muslim men in a Chicago suburb, according to a press release.

The suspect, 46-year-old Larry York, appeared in court Thursday morning where he was charged with two counts of hate crime — a Class 4 Felony.

“Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “The allegations against Mr. York are extremely disturbing and, in DuPage County, we have no tolerance whatsoever for such vitriolic actions as alleged in this case.”

On Thursday, a judge granted the prosecution’s motion to deny pre-trial release for York.

One of the alleged victims was waiting in his car at an apartment complex Tuesday night to meet a friend when York approached his vehicle and asked him what he was doing there, the release said. York then allegedly began cursing at the driver, telling him he didn’t belong in the U.S.

York also allegedly told the victim he hates Muslims.

It is alleged that York began to swear at the second victim, threatened to beat him and slam the building door in his face as the man was trying to leave. It was at that time prosecutors allege York told the two men he called four of his friends who were coming over to shoot them.

York is accused of lunging at the two victims in an attempt to provoke them into a fight. While one of the victims was sitting on the bench, prosecutors said York lifted the opposite end, causing the man to fall on the ground.

One of the victims pulled out his phone and recorded part of the incident.

Investigators noted York was caught on camera making statements including, “F**k you f***ing Muslim motherf******s. This is America. Get the f*** out of here. I’ll shoot you, motherf******s, get out of here.”

York was taken into custody the following day and was charged. He remains in jail, expected to face a judge on Nov. 2 for his arraignment.

York’s criminal history dates back to the mid-’90s, according to court records, and includes, but is not limited to, cases of domestic battery, criminal damage to property and attempted obstruction of justice.

After he was arrested at a bar, court records state he made statements to investigators about Muslims and Arabs.

This comes amid increased global tensions as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on. York’s alleged attack is the most recent in a string of incidents over the past two weeks.

Muslim and Jewish communities have caught the ire of some. In Plainfield Township, Illinois, 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba was charged with murder and hate crimes following a stabbing on Saturday.

A 6-year-old boy was fatally stabbed and his mother was critically wounded in the attack. Police said they were targeted due to their Muslim identity driven by the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

In New York City, the NYPD said at least three recent incidents involved people who were physically attacked due to their Jewish or Muslim identity — among the attacks was a Jewish student at Columbia University.

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.