More than 60 indicted on RICO charges for trying to stop ‘Cop City’

Burning construction equipment from the violent attack on the Atlanta Police Training Center construction site. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department video)

(NewsNation) — More than 60 activists have been indicted on RICO charges over ongoing efforts to stop the construction of a public safety training center near Atlanta, according to a newly unsealed indictment.

In total, 61 people have been charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Five of those named in the indictment are also facing domestic terrorism charges for allegedly attempting to commit arson.

The 85-acre training center, which opponents have dubbed “Cop City,” has drawn the ire of environmental activists, who fear damage to the local forest, and anti-police demonstrators alike.

City leaders say the facility will boost officer morale and streamline training for first responders. The City Council voted 10-4 in 2021 to move forward with the project.

“The purpose of Defend the Atlanta Forest is to occupy of parts or all of 381 forested acres

in DeKalb County, Georgia, that is owned by Atlanta Police Foundation and leased by the City of Atlanta for the purpose of preventing the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center,” the indictment alleges. “Each individual charged in this indictment knowing joined the conspiracy in an attempt to prevent the training center from being built.”

The case is being prosecuted by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Back in March, 23 people were charged with domestic terrorism after dozens of agitators allegedly threw rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at law enforcement near the future police training center site.

Video from the incident released by Atlanta police showed numerous black-clad demonstrators hurling projectiles and setting construction equipment on fire.

The indictment was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday morning.