Man who escaped from Virginia jail captured in Mexico

(NewsNation) — One of the two inmates who escaped from a Farmville, Virginia, jail has been arrested in Mexico, the FBI announced Thursday.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on May 4, 2023, after 1:00 p.m. EST, in Guerrero.

Marin-Sotelo disappeared early Sunday morning, followed by Bruce Carroll Callahan 22 hours later. Corrections officers did not notice the men were missing until 26 hours after Marin-Sotelo disappeared. Jail officials believe the men were able to manipulate the lock on a rear door to escape.

Marin-Sotelo left driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag, and authorities are asking the public to help find the vehicle.

Marin-Sotelo is considered extremely dangerous. He pleaded guilty to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, but was being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail on federal gun charges from an unrelated case. Callahan has been convicted on multiple drug charges.

Both Marin-Sotelo and Callahan are known to have connections to North Carolina, and people in both states were advised to keep an eye out for the prisoners.

The investigation into Marin-Sotelo’s motive and the search for Callahan is ongoing. Callahan is described as a white man, 5’10” tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Callahan should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.